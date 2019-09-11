    Full Circle Weekly News #145

    Knoppix 8.6 is Now Based on Debian 10 “Buster”
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/knoppix-live-gnu-linux-system-is-now-based-on-debian-gnu-lin
    ux-10-buster-527047.shtml
     
    System76 Unveils Graphical Firmware Updater for All Debian-Based Linux Distros
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/system76-unveils-graphical-firmware-updater-for-all-debian-ba
    sed-linux-distros-527046.shtml
     
    A Raspberry Pi Based Open Source Tablet is in the Making and It’s Called CutiePie
    https://itsfoss.com/cutiepi-open-source-tab/
     
    Gnome 3.34 Desktop Gets a Second Beta
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/gnome-3-34-desktop-gets-a-second-beta-final-release-lands-s
    eptember-11th-527078.shtml
     
    Backdoor Found in Webmin, a Popular Web-based Utility for Managing Unix Servers
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/backdoor-found-in-webmin-a-popular-web-based-utility-for-manag
    ing-unix-servers/
     
     

    Credits:

    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical


    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

