Full Circle Weekly News #142

KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop to Modernize the Settings and Add Many UI Changes

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/kde-plasma-5-17-linux- desktop-to-modernize-the- settings-add-many-ui-changes- 526856.shtml

Debconf20 Takes Place August 23-29



https://news.softpedia.com/ news/debconf20-conference- takes-place-august-23-29-for- debian-gnu-linux-11-bullseye- 526857.shtml

Linux Lite 4.6 RC1 Released

https://www.linuxliteos.com/ forums/release-announcements/ linux-lite-4-6-rc1-released/

Canonical Releases New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/canonical-releases-new- linux-kernel-live-patch-for- ubuntu-18-04-and-16-04-lts- 526888.shtml

Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” Is Now Available for Download

https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p= 3786

KDE and GNOME are Joining Hands to Build a New-Age Linux Desktop

https://fossbytes.com/kde- gnome-joining-hands-build- linux-desktop/



Linux Kernel 5.1 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to 5.2

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/linux-kernel-5-1-reached- end-of-life-users-urged-to- upgrade-to-linux-kernel-5-2- 526905.shtml



Credits:

Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

https://soundcloud.com/ ftdmusic

https://creativecommons.org/ licenses/by/4.0/