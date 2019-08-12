    Full Circle Weekly News #142

    By -
    334
    0

    KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop to Modernize the Settings and Add Many UI Changes

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-17-linux-desktop-to-modernize-the-settings-add-many-ui-changes-526856.shtml

    Debconf20 Takes Place August 23-29

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/debconf20-conference-takes-place-august-23-29-for-debian-gnu-linux-11-bullseye-526857.shtml

    Linux Lite 4.6 RC1 Released

    https://www.linuxliteos.com/forums/release-announcements/linux-lite-4-6-rc1-released/

    Canonical Releases New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-new-linux-kernel-live-patch-for-ubuntu-18-04-and-16-04-lts-526888.shtml

    Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” Is Now Available for Download

    https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3786

    KDE and GNOME are Joining Hands to Build a New-Age Linux Desktop

    https://fossbytes.com/kde-gnome-joining-hands-build-linux-desktop/

    Linux Kernel 5.1 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to 5.2

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-5-1-reached-end-of-life-users-urged-to-upgrade-to-linux-kernel-5-2-526905.shtml

     

    Credits:

    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

     

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.