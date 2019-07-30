    Full Circle Weekly News #141

    Mozilla Firefox Could Soon Get a “Tor mode” Add-on

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/mozilla-firefox-could-soon-get-a-tor-mode-add-on-526774.shtml

    Critical Flaw in VLC Media Player Discovered by German Cybersecurity Agency

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/critical-flaw-in-vlc-media-player-discovered-by-german-cybersecurity-agency-526768.shtml

    Hackers Exploit Jira [and] Exim Linux Servers to “Keep the Internet Safe”

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/hackers-exploit-jira-exim-linux-servers-to-keep-the-internet-safe/

    Dropbox Is Bringing Back Support for ZFS, XFS, BTRFS, and eCryptFS on Linux

    https://itsfoss.com/dropbox-brings-back-linux-filesystem-support/

    Announcing Coreboot 4.10

    https://blogs.coreboot.org/blog/2019/07/22/announcing-coreboot-4-10/

    Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 19.04 and 18.04

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-new-linux-kernel-security-updates-for-ubuntu-19-04-and-18-04-lts-526818.shtml

    Ubuntu OpenStack Architecture to Empower BT’s Next-Gen 5g Cloud Core

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-s-ubuntu-openstack-architecture-to-empower-bt-s-next-gen-5g-cloud-core-526834.shtml

    Virtualbox 6.0.10 Adds UEFI Secure Boot Driver Signing Support on Ubuntu [and] Debian

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/virtualbox-6-0-10-adds-uefi-secure-boot-driver-signing-support-on-ubuntu-debian-526817.shtml

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

