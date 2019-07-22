    Full Circle Weekly News #140

    GNU Linux-Libre 5.2 Kernel Released
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/gnu-linux-libre-5-2-kernel-released-for-those-seeking-100-freedom-for-their-pcs-526671.shtml

    Tails 3.15 Fixes Critical Bugs
    https://tails.boum.org/news/version_3.15/index.en.html

    Mozilla’s Add-Ons Outage Post-Mortem Result
    https://hacks.mozilla.org/2019/07/add-ons-outage-post-mortem-result/

    Ransomware uses Brute-Force SSH Attacks to Infect Linux-Based NAS Servers
    https://thehackernews.com/2019/07/ransomware-nas-devices.html

    Linux Mint 19.2 “Tina” Beta Is Here WIth Cinnamon, Mate and XFCE
    https://betanews.com/2019/07/16/linux-mint-192-tina-beta-ubuntu/

    New EvilGnome Backdoor Spies on Linux Users, Steals Their Files
    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/new-evilgnome-backdoor-spies-on-linux-users-steals-their-files/

    Ubuntu 18.10 ‘Cosmic Cuttlefish’ Reaches End of Life
    https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3079174/ubuntu-1810-end-of-life

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

