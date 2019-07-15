Full Circle Weekly News #139

System 76’s Linux-powered Thelio desktop now available with 3rd gen AMD Ryzen Processors
https://betanews.com/2019/07/
07/system76-linux-thelio-amd- ryzen3/
PyOxidizer Can Turn Python Code Into Apps for Windows, MacOS, Linux
https://fossbytes.com/
pyoxidizer-can-turn-python- code-apps-for-windows-macos- linux/
Thousands of Android Apps Can Track Your Phone — Even if You Deny Permissions
7/8/20686514/android-covert- channel-permissions-data- collection-imei-ssid-location
Anubis Android Banking Malware Returns with Extensive Financial App Hit List
anubis-android-banking- malware-returns-with-a-bang/
Mozilla Firefox and the Nomination for Internet Villain Award
internet-villain/
Ubuntu LTS Will Now Get the Latest Nvidia Driver Updates
lts-latest-nvidia-drivers/
https://betanews.com/2019/07/
https://fossbytes.com/
https://www.theverge.com/2019/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
https://itsfoss.com/mozilla-
https://itsfoss.com/ubuntu-
