Full Circle Weekly News #139

Thousands of Android Apps Can Track Your Phone — Even if You Deny Permissions

https://www.theverge.com/2019/ 7/8/20686514/android-covert- channel-permissions-data- collection-imei-ssid-location

Anubis Android Banking Malware Returns with Extensive Financial App Hit List

https://www.zdnet.com/article/ anubis-android-banking- malware-returns-with-a-bang/

Mozilla Firefox and the Nomination for Internet Villain Award

https://itsfoss.com/mozilla- internet-villain/

Ubuntu LTS Will Now Get the Latest Nvidia Driver Updates

https://itsfoss.com/ubuntu- lts-latest-nvidia-drivers/