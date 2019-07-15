    Full Circle Weekly News #139

    System 76’s Linux-powered Thelio desktop now available with 3rd gen AMD Ryzen Processors
    https://betanews.com/2019/07/07/system76-linux-thelio-amd-ryzen3/

    PyOxidizer Can Turn Python Code Into Apps for Windows, MacOS, Linux
    https://fossbytes.com/pyoxidizer-can-turn-python-code-apps-for-windows-macos-linux/

    Thousands of Android Apps Can Track Your Phone — Even if You Deny Permissions
    https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/8/20686514/android-covert-channel-permissions-data-collection-imei-ssid-location

    Anubis Android Banking Malware Returns with Extensive Financial App Hit List
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/anubis-android-banking-malware-returns-with-a-bang/

    Mozilla Firefox and the Nomination for Internet Villain Award
    https://itsfoss.com/mozilla-internet-villain/

    Ubuntu LTS Will Now Get the Latest Nvidia Driver Updates
    https://itsfoss.com/ubuntu-lts-latest-nvidia-drivers/

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

