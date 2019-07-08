Full Circle Weekly News #138

Correction

The Raspberry Pi 4B ships with two micro HDMI, not mini, as was stated in the previous episode.

Purism’s Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/purism-s-security-key- will-generate-keys-directly- on-the-device-made-in-the-usa- 526570.shtml

Mageia 7 Linux Distro Available for Download

https://betanews.com/2019/07/ 01/mageia-7-linux-seven- mageia7/

Debian 10 “Buster” Released

https://www.debian.org/News/ 2019/20190706

FreeDOS turns 25

https://liliputing.com/2019/ 07/freedos-turns-25-open- source-dos-compatible- operating-system.html



Linux Mint 20 Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/linux-mint-20-and-future- releases-will-drop-support- for-32-bit-installations- 526601.shtml

MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/mintbox-3-linux-mint- powered-mini-pc-announced-as- the-most-powerful-mintbox- ever-526602.shtml

GNU Rush 2.0 Released

https://www.phoronix.com/scan. php?page=news_item&px=GNU- Rush-2.0-Released

Ubuntu 19.10 Wallpaper Competition Is Now Open for Submissions

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/ubuntu-19-10-eoan-ermine- wallpaper-competition-is-now- open-for-submissions-526599. shtml

Linux Overtakes Windows Server As Most Used Operating System on Azure

https://www.onmsft.com/news/ linux-overtakes-windows- server-as-most-used-operating- system-on-azure

Microsoft Asks To Join Private Linux Security Developer List