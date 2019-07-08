    Full Circle Weekly News #138

    Correction
    The Raspberry Pi 4B ships with two micro HDMI, not mini, as was stated in the previous episode.

    Purism’s Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/purism-s-security-key-will-generate-keys-directly-on-the-device-made-in-the-usa-526570.shtml

    Mageia 7 Linux Distro Available for Download
    https://betanews.com/2019/07/01/mageia-7-linux-seven-mageia7/

    Debian 10 “Buster” Released
    https://www.debian.org/News/2019/20190706

    FreeDOS turns 25
    https://liliputing.com/2019/07/freedos-turns-25-open-source-dos-compatible-operating-system.html

    Linux Mint 20 Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-mint-20-and-future-releases-will-drop-support-for-32-bit-installations-526601.shtml

    MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/mintbox-3-linux-mint-powered-mini-pc-announced-as-the-most-powerful-mintbox-ever-526602.shtml

    GNU Rush 2.0 Released
    https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=GNU-Rush-2.0-Released

    Ubuntu 19.10 Wallpaper Competition Is Now Open for Submissions
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-19-10-eoan-ermine-wallpaper-competition-is-now-open-for-submissions-526599.shtml

    Linux Overtakes Windows Server As Most Used Operating System on Azure
    https://www.onmsft.com/news/linux-overtakes-windows-server-as-most-used-operating-system-on-azure

    Microsoft Asks To Join Private Linux Security Developer List

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

