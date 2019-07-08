Full Circle Weekly News #138

Correction
The Raspberry Pi 4B ships with two micro HDMI, not mini, as was stated in the previous episode.
Purism’s Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA
Mageia 7 Linux Distro Available for Download
Debian 10 “Buster” Released
FreeDOS turns 25
Linux Mint 20 Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations
MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever
GNU Rush 2.0 Released
Ubuntu 19.10 Wallpaper Competition Is Now Open for Submissions
Linux Overtakes Windows Server As Most Used Operating System on Azure
Microsoft Asks To Join Private Linux Security Developer List
