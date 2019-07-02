Full Circle Weekly News #137

Raspberry Pi 4 On Sale Now from $35
https://www.raspberrypi.org/
LibreELEC 9.2 ALPHA1 [Ships] with Raspberry Pi 4B Support
https://libreelec.tv/2019/06/
Ubuntu Decides to Keep Supporting Selected 32-bit LIbs After Developer Outrage
https://itsfoss.com/ubuntu-19-
openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life
https://news.softpedia.com/
KDE Plasma 5.16.2 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Bug Fixes
https://news.softpedia.com/
Thousands of IoT Devices Bricked by Silex Malware
https://threatpost.com/
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/