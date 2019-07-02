    Full Circle Weekly News #137

    Raspberry Pi 4 On Sale Now from $35
    https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/raspberry-pi-4-on-sale-now-from-35/

    LibreELEC 9.2 ALPHA1 [Ships] with Raspberry Pi 4B Support
    https://libreelec.tv/2019/06/libreelec-9-2-alpha1-rpi4b/

    Ubuntu Decides to Keep Supporting Selected 32-bit LIbs After Developer Outrage
    https://itsfoss.com/ubuntu-19-10-drops-32-bit-support/

    openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/opensuse-leap-42-3-linux-os-reaches-end-of-life-upgrade-to-opensuse-leap-15-now-526565.shtml

    KDE Plasma 5.16.2 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Bug Fixes
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-16-2-desktop-environment-released-with-more-than-30-bug-fixes-526523.shtml

    Thousands of IoT Devices Bricked by Silex Malware
    https://threatpost.com/thousands-of-iot-devices-bricked-by-silex-malware/146065/

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

