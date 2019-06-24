    Full Circle Weekly News #136

    OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is here
    https://betanews.com/2019/06/16/openmandriva-lx4-linux-amd/

    KDE Plasma 5.16 Gets First Point Release
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-16-desktop-environment-gets-first-point-release-update-now-526455.shtml

    Canonical Outs Important Security Update for All Ubuntu Releases
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-important-linux-kernel-security-update-for-all-ubuntu-releases-526440.shtml

    Canonical Will Drop Support for 32-bit Architectures in Future Ubuntu Releases
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-will-drop-support-for-32-bit-architectures-in-future-ubuntu-releases-526439.shtml

    Canonical’s Snap Store Adds 11 Distro Specific Installation Pages for Every Single App
    https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonevangelho/2019/06/14/canonicals-snap-store-adds-10-distro-specific-installation-pages-for-every-single-app/#2f9f4bf65448

    Mozilla Patches Firefox Zero-Day Abused in the Wild
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/mozilla-patches-firefox-zero-day-abused-in-the-wild/

    Mozilla Patches Second Zero-Day Flaw This Week

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

