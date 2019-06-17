    Full Circle Weekly News #135

    Linux Command Line Editors Vulnerable to High Severity Bug
    https://threatpost.com/linux-command-line-editors-high-severity-bug/145569/

    KDE 5.16 Is Now Available for Kubuntu
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-16-desktop-is-now-available-for-kubuntu-and-ubuntu-19-04-users-526369.shtml

    Debian 10 Buster-based Endless OS 3.6.0 Linux Distribution Now Available
    https://betanews.com/2019/06/12/debian-10-buster-endless-os-linux/

    Introducing Matrix 1.0 and the Matrix.org Foundation
    https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27145/matrix-10-und-die-matrixorg-foundation-vorgestellt.html

    System 76’s Supercharged Gazelle Laptop is Finally Available
    https://betanews.com/2019/06/13/system76-linux-gazelle-laptop/

    Lenovo Thinkpad P Laptops Are Available with Ubuntu
    https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2019/06/lenovo-thinkpad-p-series-ubuntu-preinstalled

    Atari VCS Linux-powered Gaming Console Is Now Available for Pre-order
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/atari-vcs-linux-powered-gaming-console-is-now-available-for-pre-order-for-249-526387.shtml

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

