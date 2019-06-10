    Full Circle Weekly News #134

    Mageia 7 Linux distribution reaches release candidate (RC) status
    https://betanews.com/2019/06/02/mageia-7-linux-rc-download/

    Zorin OS 15 Officially Released
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/zorin-os-15-linux-distro-officially-released-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-526309.shtml

    Support for OpenSuse Leap 42.3 ends in June
    https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27122/support-f%C3%83%C2%BCr-opensuse-leap-423-endet-im-juni.html

    Linux Kernel 5.0 Reaches End of Life
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-5-0-reaches-end-of-life-users-urged-to-upgrade-to-linux-kernel-5-1-526292.shtml

    Canonical Issues Linux Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-linux-kernel-security-updates-for-all-supported-ubuntu-releases-526308.shtml

    PinePhone could support Ubuntu, Sailfish and more
    https://liliputing.com/2019/06/pinephone-149-linux-smartphone-could-support-ubuntu-sailfish-maemo-luneos-and-more.html

    System76 Ubuntu Linux-powered ‘Gazelle’ laptop reborn!
    https://betanews.com/2019/05/31/system76-gazelle-linux-laptop-14/

     
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

