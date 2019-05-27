    Full Circle Weekly News #132

    GCC Switching to Git Is Approaching

    https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27071/gcc-umstieg-auf-git-kommt-n%C3%83%C2%A4her.html

    Google Suspends Huawei’s Android Support

    https://www.engadget.com/2019/05/19/google-pulls-android-support-from-huawei/

    Security Researchers Discover Linux Version of Winnti Malware

    https://www.zdnet.com/article/security-researchers-discover-linux-version-of-winnti-malware/

    South Korea Wants to Switch from Windows 7 to Linux

    https://www.golem.de/news/verwaltung-suedkorea-will-von-windows-7-auf-linux-wechseln-1905-141406.html

    Antergos Linux Project Is Dead

    https://fossbytes.com/antergos-linux-dead-alternatives/

    Tails 3.14 Released

    https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27088/tails-314-ver%C3%B6ffentlicht.html

    Peppermint 10 Officially Released

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/peppermint-10-operating-system-officially-released-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-lts-526146.shtml

    Kali Linux 2019.2 Released with Nethunter and New Kernel

    https://fossbytes.com/kali-linux-2019-2-released-nethunter-download/

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

