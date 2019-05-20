    Full Circle Weekly News #131

    Linux Kernel Prior to 5.0.8 Vulnerable to Remote Code Execution
    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/linux-kernel-prior-to-508-vulnerable-to-remote-code-execution/

    WhatsApp Vulnerability Allows Hackers to Infect iPhones, Android Phones
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/whatsapp-vulnerability-allows-hackers-to-infect-iphones-android-phones-526019.shtml

    Intel CPUs Impacted by New Zombieload Side-channel Attack
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/intel-cpus-impacted-by-new-zombieload-side-channel-attack/

    Google says All New Chromebooks with be Linux-ready
    https://betanews.com/2019/05/12/linux-ready-chromebooks

    Microsoft Offers Unauthorized Arch Linux
    https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27059/microsoft-vertreibt-unautorisiertes-arch-linux.html

    Linux-based OS is Saving $430 Million In Indian State of Kerala
    https://fossbytes.com/linux-based-os-is-saving-430-million-in-indian-state-of-kerala/

    Clear Linux From Intel Brings Best Performance on Intel CPUs
    https://fossbytes.com/clear-linux-intel-best-developer-performance/

    “John the Ripper” 1.9.0 released
    https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27068/john-the-ripper-190-freigegeben.html

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

