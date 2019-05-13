    Full Circle Weekly News #130

    Linux Kernel 5.1 Released With Lots Of New Features

    GNU Linux-libre 5.1 Released
    https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27036/gnu-linux-libre-51-freigegeben.html

    Mozilla Issues New Update to Fix Add-ons Problem
    https://betanews.com/2019/05/06/firefox-update-add-ons-fix/

    Freespire 4.8 Officially Released
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/freespire-4-8-officially-released-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-525902.shtml

    Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released for Ubuntu Phones
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-9-released-for-ubuntu-phones-with-refreshed-look-improvements-525949.shtml

    Linux Foundation forms the Urban Computing Foundation
    https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27039/urban-computing-foundation-gegr%C3%83%C2%BCndet.html

    Bug in Alpine Linux Docker Image Leaves Root Account Unlocked

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

