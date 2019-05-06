Full Circle Weekly News #129

Docker Hub Breached, Impacting 190,000 Accounts
https://www.eweek.com/
security/docker-hub-breached- impacting-190-000-accounts
https://www.eweek.com/
Fedora 30 Released
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/fedora-30-released-with- gnome-3-32-and-linux-kernel-5- 0-here-s-what-s-new-525820. shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 Released
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/debian-gnu-linux-9-9- released-with-over-120-bug- fixes-and-security-updates- 525803.shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
Parrot Security 4.6 Ethical Hacking OS Officially Released
https://news.softpedia.com/
Ubuntu 19.10 Now Open for Development
https://news.softpedia.com/
Purism launches Chat, Email and Social Media services with Librem One
https://liliputing.com/2019/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/