    Full Circle Weekly News #128

    By -
    706
    0

    Ubuntu 14.04 Reaches End of Life on April 30
    https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2019/04/ubuntu-14-04-end-of-life
    Ubuntu 19.04 Delivers A Welcome Surprise For Nvidia GPU Owners
    https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonevangelho/2019/04/15/ubuntu-19-04-delivers-a-welcome-surprise-for-nvidia-gpu-owners/#724a2e8b3c93

    Ubuntu Kylin 19.04 Adds a New Visual Experience, Latest WPS Office Suite
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-kylin-19-04-adds-a-new-visual-experience-latest-wps-office-suite-525754.shtml

    Lubuntu 19.04 Released with Latest LXQt Desktop and Calamares Installer
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/lubuntu-19-04-released-with-latest-lxqt-desktop-and-latest-calamares-installer-525772.shtml

    System76 Releases Pop!_OS 19.04 for Its Linux PCs, Based on Ubuntu 19.04
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/system76-releases-pop-os-19-04-for-its-linux-pcs-based-on-ubuntu-19-04-525773.shtml

    Ubuntu 19.10 Development Has Started — Daily Build ISO Images Now Available
    https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-19-10-features-release-date-download-codename/

    Netrunner Rolling 2019.04 Delivers A Manjaro Linux-based Polished Desktop
    https://fossbytes.com/netrunner-rolling-2019-04-manjaro-linux/

    NetBeans and SkyWalking as new top-level projects of the Apache Foundation
    https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/27002/netbeans-und-skywalking-als-neue-top-level-projekte-der-apache-foundation.html

    GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Development Kicks Off with First Snapshot
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/gnome-3-34-desktop-environment-development-kicks-off-with-first-snapshot-525791.shtml

    Leadership of OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11 Transitions to Red Hat
    https://www.redhat.com/en/about/press-releases/leadership-openjdk-8-and-openjdk-11-transitions-red-hat

     

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.