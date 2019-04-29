Full Circle Weekly News #128

https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/
Ubuntu Kylin 19.04 Adds a New Visual Experience, Latest WPS Office Suite
https://news.softpedia.com/
Lubuntu 19.04 Released with Latest LXQt Desktop and Calamares Installer
https://news.softpedia.com/
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 19.04 for Its Linux PCs, Based on Ubuntu 19.04
https://news.softpedia.com/
Ubuntu 19.10 Development Has Started — Daily Build ISO Images Now Available
https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-
Netrunner Rolling 2019.04 Delivers A Manjaro Linux-based Polished Desktop
https://fossbytes.com/
NetBeans and SkyWalking as new top-level projects of the Apache Foundation
https://www.pro-linux.de/news/
GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Development Kicks Off with First Snapshot
https://news.softpedia.com/
Leadership of OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11 Transitions to Red Hat
https://www.redhat.com/en/
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/