    Full Circle Weekly News #127

    First episode with new host Leo Chavez

    First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 5.0 Is Here
     
    MX Linux 18.2 is here — download the Debian-based operating system now
     
    Fedora 30 Beta Released For Bleeding-edge Linux Experience
    GNOME 3.32 “Taipei” Desktop Environment Gets First Point Release, Update Now
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/gnome-3-32-desktop-environment-gets-first-point-release-update-now-525634.shtml

    Red Hat And Fedora Working To Bring Linux-powered ARM Laptops
    https://fossbytes.com/red-hat-fedora-bring-linux-arm-laptops/

    Ubuntu MATE 19.04 and 18.04.2 Are Now Available for GPD Pocket & GDP Pocket 2
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-mate-19-04-and-18-04-2-are-now-available-for-gpd-pocket-and-gdp-pocket-2-525603.shtml

    ‘SPURV’ Project Lets You Run Android Apps On Desktop Linux
     
     
     
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
     

