    Full Circle Weekly News #126

    By -
    198
    0

    Zorin OS 15 Enters Beta with Flatpak Support, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/zorin-os-15-enters-beta-with-flatpak-support-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-525373.shtml

    Solus 4 “Fortitude” Officially Released, It’s Now Available for Download
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/solus-4-fortitude-officially-released-it-s-now-available-for-download-525323.shtml

    MATE 1.22 Linux Desktop Is Here With Improvements And Fixes
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/mate-1-22-linux-desktop-features-update/

    SUSE, The First Enterprise Linux Company, Is Again Independent
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/suse-open-source-linux-company-independent/

    Tails 3.13 closes Lücḱen in Tor Browser and Thunderbird
    Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/26885/tails-313-schlie%C3%9Ft-l%C3%BCc%E1%B8%B1en-in-tor-browser-und-thunderbird.html

    Canonical Releases Important Linux Kernel Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Update Now
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-important-linux-kernel-patch-for-ubuntu-16-04-lts-update-now-525339.shtml

    Intel Comet Lake Processors To Feature Up To 10 Cores: Linux Support List
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/intel-comet-lake-processors-to-feature-up-to-10-cores-linux-support-list/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.