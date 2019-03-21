Full Circle Weekly News #125

ExTix 19.3 Linux Distro Released With Kernel 5.0, Kodi 18.2, And Xfce 4.13

Source: https://fossbytes.com/extix-19-3-linux-released-features-download/

Ubuntu 14.04.6 Trusty Tahr Released With High-impact APT Bug Fix

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-14-04-6-trusty-tahr-released-download/

KDE Plasma 5.15.3 Desktop Environment Released with Flatpak Improvements

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-15-3-desktop-environment-released-with-flatpak-improvements-more-525273.shtml

GNOME 3.32 ‘Taipei’ is finally here! The best Linux desktop environment gets even better

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/03/13/gnome-332-taipei-linux/

Mozilla introduces Private Encrypted File Exchange with Firefox Send

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/26862/mozilla-stellt-mit-firefox-send-privaten-verschl%C3%BCsselten-dateitausch-vor.html

Canonical Releases Minor Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-minor-linux-kernel-security-update-for-ubuntu-14-04-lts-525308.shtml

Linux 5.1 Might Add Support For Using Persistant Memory As System RAM

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-5-1-kernel-persistant-memory-as-system-ram/

Parrot Home: Enjoy the Privacy Extras

Source: https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/Parrot-Home-Enjoy-the-Privacy-Extras-85886.html