    Full Circle Weekly News #123

    Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS Is Here With New Hardware Enablement Stack
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-release-download-features/

    Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 Released with over 180 Security Updates and Bug Fixes
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/debian-gnu-linux-9-8-released-with-over-180-security-updates-and-bug-fixes-524979.shtml

    Slax 9.8 Linux Distro Released with Various Updates from Debian GNU/Linux 9.8
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/slax-9-8-linux-distro-released-with-various-updates-from-debian-gnu-linux-9-8-524996.shtml

    Linux Foundation launches ELISA, an open source project for building safety-critical systems
    Source: https://venturebeat.com/2019/02/21/linux-foundation-elisa/

    Tor traffic from individual Android apps detected with 97 percent accuracy
    Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/tor-traffic-from-individual-android-apps-detected-with-97-percent-accuracy/

    10-year-old critical gap discovered in Linux kernel crypto function
    Source: https://www.heise.de/security/meldung/10-Jahre-alte-kritische-Luecke-in-Linux-Kernel-Kryptofunktion-entdeckt-4315290.html

    Kali Linux 2019.1 Launched With Metasploit 5.0
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/kali-linux-2019-1-launched-with-metasploit-5-0/

