Full Circle Weekly News #120

System76 unveils ‘Darter Pro’ Linux laptop with choice of Ubuntu or Pop!_OS
Source: https://betanews.com/2019/01/29/system76-darter-pro-linux-laptop/
Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS to Arrive on February 7 with New Components from Ubuntu 18.10
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-to-arrive-on-february-7-with-updated-components-524785.shtml
Canonical Releases Snapcraft 3.1 Snap Creator Tool with Various Improvements
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-snapcraft-3-1-snap-creator-tool-with-various-improvements-524761.shtml
LXQt 0.14 Desktop Adds Split View in File Manager, LXQt 1.0 Still in Development
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/lxqt-0-14-desktop-adds-split-view-in-file-manager-lxqt-1-0-still-in-development-524700.shtml
Japan Will Hack Its Citizens’ IoT Devices To ‘Make Them Secure’
Source: https://fossbytes.com/japanese-will-hack-its-citizens-iot-devices-secure/
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Update for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to Patch 11 Flaws
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-major-linux-kernel-update-for-ubuntu-18-04-lts-to-patch-11-flaws-524740.shtml
Tails 3.12 with new installation method
Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/26725/tails-312-mit-neuer-installationsmethode.html