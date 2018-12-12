    Full Circle Weekly News #117

    Rest in peace, Fedora Linux 27
    Source: https://betanews.com/2018/11/30/fedora-linux-27-eol/

    Russian search giant Yandex is releasing an Android phone
    Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/12/5/18127431/russian-yandex-search-android-phone-release

    OTA-6: Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Release
    Source: https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-blog-1/post/ubuntu-touch-ota-6-release-186

    STIBP, collaborate and listen: Linus floats Linux kernel that ‘fixes’ Intel CPUs’ Spectre slowdown
    Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/12/04/linux_kernel_spectre_mitigation/

    Nutty: GUI Network Monitoring And Information Tool For Ubuntu, Linux Mint And elementary OS
    Source: https://www.linuxuprising.com/2018/12/nutty-gui-network-monitoring-and.html

    AI-Based Algorithm Developed by Researchers Could Make Text Captchas Obsolete
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ai-algorithm-developed-by-researchers-could-make-text-captchas-obsolete-524130.shtml

