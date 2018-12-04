    Full Circle Weekly News #116

    By -
    107
    0

    Flatpak Linux App Sandboxing Format Now Lets You Kill Running Flatpak Instances
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/flatpak-linux-app-sandboxing-format-now-lets-you-kill-running-flatpak-instances-523928.shtml

    Red Hat Exec Says IBM Must Keep the Open-Source Culture Untouched
    Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/red-hat-exec-says-ibm-must-keep-the-open-source-culture-untouched-523900.shtml

    Uber Joins Linux Foundation As A Gold Member
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/uber-joins-linux-foundation-as-a-gold-member/

    Uber Webapp for Ubuntu Touch:
    Source: https://open-store.io/app/uberwebapp.totalsonic

    Firefox Will Now Show You Data Breach Alert If You Visit Hacked Sites
    Source: https://fossbytes.com/firefox-will-now-show-you-data-breach-alert-if-you-visit-hacked-sites/

    Almost a quarter of reported vulnerabilities have no known solution
    Source: https://betanews.com/2018/11/19/vulnerabilities-no-solution/

    Linus Torvalds: After big Linux performance hit, Spectre v2 patch needs curbs
    Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/linus-torvalds-after-big-linux-performance-hit-spectre-v2-patch-needs-curbs/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.