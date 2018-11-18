Full Circle Weekly News #115

Open Source Software: 20-Plus Years of Innovation

Source: https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/Open-Source-Software-20-Plus-Years-of-Innovation-85646.html

IBM Buys Linux & Open Source Software Distributor Red Hat For $34 Billion

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ibm-buys-red-hat-open-source-linux/

We (may) now know the real reason for that IBM takeover. A distraction for Red Hat to axe KDE

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/11/02/rhel_deprecates_kde/

Ubuntu Founder Mark Shuttleworth Has No Plans Of Selling Canonical

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-founder-mark-shuttleworth-has-no-plans-of-selling-canonical/

Mark Shuttleworth reveals Ubuntu 18.04 will get a 10-year support lifespan

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/mark-shuttleworth-reveals-ubuntu-18-04-will-get-a-10-year-support-lifespan/

Debian GNU/Linux 9.6 “Stretch” Released with Hundreds of Updates

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/debian-gnu-linux-9-6-stretch-released-with-hundreds-of-updates-download-now-523739.shtml

Fresh Linux Mint 19.1 Arrives This Christmas

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonevangelho/2018/11/01/fresh-linux-mint-19-1-arrives-this-christmas/#6c64618d293d

Linux-friendly company System76 shares more open source Thelio computer details

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/10/26/system76-open-source-thelio-linux/

Linus Torvalds Says Linux 5.0 Comes in 2019, Kicks Off Development of Linux 4.20

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linus-torvalds-is-back-kicks-off-the-development-of-linux-kernel-4-20-523622.shtml

Canonical Adds Spectre V4, SpectreRSB Fixes to New Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Azure Kernel

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-adds-spectre-v4-spectrersb-fixes-to-new-ubuntu-18-04-lts-azure-kernel-523533.shtml

Trivial Bug in X.Org Gives Root Permission on Linux and BSD Systems

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/trivial-bug-in-xorg-gives-root-permission-on-linux-and-bsd-systems/

Security Researcher Drops VirtualBox Guest-to-Host Escape Zero-Day on GitHub

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/security-researcher-drops-virtualbox-guest-to-host-escape-zero-day-on-github-523660.shtml