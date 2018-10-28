    Full Circle Weekly News #113

    By -
    199
    0

    Linux Smartphone Librem 5 Will Ship With GNOME 3.32
    https://fossbytes.com/linux-smartphone-librem-5-will-ship-with-gnome-3-32/

    Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 Is Out for Ubuntu Phones with New Morph Browser, Improvements
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-5-is-out-for-ubuntu-phones-with-new-morph-browser-improvements-523228.shtml

    Google’s Test For Censored Chinese Search Engine Impressive: Sundar Pichai
    https://fossbytes.com/google-test-censored-chinese-search-engine-impressive-sundar-pichai/

    Aptoide wins court battle against Google in landmark case
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-google-antitrust-aptoide/aptoide-wins-court-battle-against-google-in-landmark-case-idUSKCN1MW2CL

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.