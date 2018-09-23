Full Circle Weekly News #108

KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Reaches End of Life, KDE Plasma 5.14 Arrives October 9
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-13-desktop-reaches-end-of-life-kde-plasma-5-14-arrives-october-9-522681.shtml
Unity8 on Arch
Source: https://github.com/vanyasem/Unity8-Arch/releases/tag/v0.1
Nitrux 1.0.15 brings Kernel 4.18.5 and Plasma 5.13.4 for Most Secure and Integrated Performance Yet
Source: https://appuals.com/nitrux-1-0-15-brings-kernel-4-18-5-and-plasma-5-13-4-for-most-secure-and-integrated-performance-yet/
Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-new-linux-kernel-live-patch-for-ubuntu-18-04-lts-and-16-04-lts-522643.shtml
Linus Torvalds Is Taking A Break From Linux, Here’s Why?
Source: https://fossbytes.com/linus-torvalds-taking-break-from-linux/
Google changed a battery setting on Android phones by mistake
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/09/14/google-android-pie-battery-saver-setting-remote-update/
GNU Nano 3.0 claims to read files 70% better with improved ASCII text handling
Source: https://appuals.com/gnu-nano-3-0-claims-to-read-files-70-better-with-improved-ascii-text-handling/