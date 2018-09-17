Full Circle Weekly News #107

Dell Precision 5530 mobile workstation now available with Ubuntu
Source: https://liliputing.com/2018/09/dell-precision-5530-mobile-workstation-now-available-with-ubuntu.html
Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish WON’T Ship With Android Integration
Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-10-cosmic-cuttlefish-no-android-integration/
ZeroPhone Is “Coming Soon”: A Raspberry Pi-Based, Linux-Powered Phone For Just $50
Source: https://fossbytes.com/zerophone-raspberry-pi-open-source-linux-crowdsupply/
Librem 5 Linux Smartphone’s Release Date Pushed Back To April 2019
Source: https://fossbytes.com/librem-5-linux-smartphones-release-pushed-april-2019/
Linux Creator On Intel CPU Bugs: “It’s Unfair. We Have To Fix Someone Else’s Problems”
Source: https://fossbytes.com/linus-torvalds-on-intel-cpu-bug-unfair/
Linux Kernel 4.20 to drop NSA-developed Speck Algorithm
Source: https://appuals.com/linux-kernel-4-20-to-drop-nsa-developed-speck-algorithmm/
Tails Anonymous OS Gets Its Biggest Update Yet with VeraCrypt Integration, More
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/tails-anonymous-os-gets-its-biggest-update-yet-with-veracrypt-integration-more-522543.shtml
New AI capability helps empower DevSecOps teams
Source: https://betanews.com/2018/09/06/ai-devsecops-teams/