Full Circle Weekly News #105

Bodhi Linux 5.0.0 now available with Ubuntu 18.04 base
Source: https://betanews.com/2018/08/22/bodhi-linux-5/
Valve’s new Steam Play beta boosts Linux as a rival to Windows PCs for gamers
Source: https://www.geekwire.com/2018/valves-new-steam-play-beta-boosts-linux-rival-windows-pcs-gamers/
Flatpak 1.0 released, aims to simplify installation of Linux apps
Source: https://liliputing.com/2018/08/flatpak-1-0-released-aims-to-simplify-installation-of-linux-apps.html
Canonical Apologizes for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Linux Kernel Regression, Releases Fix
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-apologizes-for-ubuntu-14-04-lts-linux-kernel-regression-releases-fix-522360.shtml
Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” Receives L1 Terminal Fault Mitigations, Update Now
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/debian-gnu-linux-9-stretch-receives-l1-terminal-fault-mitigations-update-now-522361.shtml
AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and RHEL / CentOS Support
Source: https://appuals.com/amdgpu-pro-18-30-linux-graphics-driver-released-with-ubuntu-18-04-lts-and-rhel-centos-support/