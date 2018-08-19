Full Circle Weekly News #103

Ubuntu Linux 18.04.1 LTS Bionic Beaver available for download
Source: https://betanews.com/2018/07/26/ubuntu-linux-bionic-beaver-point/
Future Lubuntu Releases Won’t Focus on Old PCs, Will Offer a Modular Linux OS
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/future-lubuntu-releases-won-t-focus-on-old-pcs-will-offer-a-modular-linux-os-522141.shtml
Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 3 ‘Cindy’ BETA available for download
Source: https://betanews.com/2018/07/31/linux-mint-debian-lmde-cindy-beta/
Opera is available in a Snap on Linux
Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/opera-is-available-in-a-snap-on-linux/
UK cyber security boffins dispense Ubuntu 18.04 wisdom
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/08/01/ncsc_ubuntu/
MySQL Updates for Ubuntu Resolve Server Data Manipulation and DoS Vulnerabilities
Source: https://appuals.com/mysql-updates-for-ubuntu-resolve-server-data-manipulation-and-dos-vulnerabilities/
SegmentSmack: TCP Flaw In Linux Kernel Could Trigger A Remote Denial Of Service
Source: https://fossbytes.com/segmentsmack-tcp-flaw-linux-kernel-remote-denial-of-service/
Drink this potion, Linux kernel, and tomorrow you’ll wake up with a WireGuard VPN driver
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/08/02/linux_kernel_wireguard/
Linux kernel 4.18 delayed: Bug ate my rc7, says Linus Torvalds
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/08/01/linux_kernel_418_delayed_bug_eats_rc7/