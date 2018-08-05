Full Circle Weekly News #102

Linux Mint developers planning big Cinnamon 4.0 improvements
.
Latest Neptune OS 5.4 brings many application improvements and bugfixes
Source: https://appuals.com/latest-neptune-os-5-4-brings-many-application-improvements-and-bugfixes/
.
Debian-Based Slax 9.5.0 Released, Now Available on Hardware-Encrypted USB Keys
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/debian-based-slax-9-5-0-released-with-usb-key-with-hardware-based-aes-encryption-522072.shtml
.
Everything About Ubuntu’s New Default Theme “Yaru”
.
Canonical Fixes Boot Failures on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, Update Now
Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-fixes-boot-failures-on-ubuntu-18-04-lts-and-16-04-4-lts-update-now-522073.shtml
.
Linux 4.18-RC6 Brings Network and Driver Fixes Including 32-Bit VM Fallout Fix
Source: https://appuals.com/linux-4-18-rc6-brings-network-and-driver-fixes-including-32-bit-vm-fallout-fix/
India’s first RISC-V based Chip is Here: Linux boots on Shakti processor!