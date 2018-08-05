    Full Circle Weekly News #102

    Linux Mint developers planning big Cinnamon 4.0 improvements
    Latest Neptune OS 5.4 brings many application improvements and bugfixes
    Debian-Based Slax 9.5.0 Released, Now Available on Hardware-Encrypted USB Keys
    Everything About Ubuntu’s New Default Theme “Yaru”
    Canonical Fixes Boot Failures on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, Update Now
    Linux 4.18-RC6 Brings Network and Driver Fixes Including 32-Bit VM Fallout Fix
    India’s first RISC-V based Chip is Here: Linux boots on Shakti processor!

