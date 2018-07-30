    Full Circle Weekly News #101

    Atari VCS RAM Doubled To 8GB; Will Ship With Linux-based Distro “AtariOS”
    Forbes writer falls in love with Ubuntu after two decades of Windows updates
    Pinguy OS Puts On a Happier GNOME 3 Face
    Debian ‘Stretch’ 9.5 Linux distribution available for download
    Slackware, The Oldest Active Linux Distro, Turns 25
    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 & CentOS 6 Patched Against Spectre V4, Lazy FPU Flaws
    System76 Linux computer maker offers a sneak peek into its new manufacturing facility

