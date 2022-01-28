Full Circle Magazine #177

Excerpt from my Editorial: Probably for the ﬁrst time in FCM history we only have enough for two HowTo articles. […] As stated last month: we DESPERATELY need articles. I’ve got nothing spare. So, PLEASE, spend a few moments to write SOMETHING about what you know. It can be ANYTHING as long as it has something to do with Linux; hardware/software reviews, a how-to on something, even your story of how you found Ubuntu/Linux (of any ﬂavor). Send whatever to: ronnie@fullcirclemagazine.org

This month:

* Command & Conquer : Terminal

* How-To : Python, Blender and A Plea For Articles

* Graphics : Inkscape

* Everyday Ubuntu

* Micro This Micro That

* Review : Xubuntu 21.10

* My Opinion : The Origins Of The GUI [NEW!]

* Ubports Touch

* Ubuntu Games : Drox Operative

plus: News, The Daily Waddle, Q&A, and more.

Get it while it’s hot: https://fullcirclemagazine.org/issue-177/