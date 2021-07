Amazing FCM reader Arun Mani has been working, behind the scenes, to make a new FCM site. One that’ll be faster and leave all the old baggage behind. The current site is over ten years old.

Arun has the site pretty much done, but needs a volunteer with the CSS/HTML touch to make it look pretty.

If you’d like to help, please email ronnie@fullcirclemagazine.org and I’ll pass your details to Arun. Or, if you like, you can contact him through the FCM Telegram group (link below).