Based on Canonical’s latest long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, Zorin OS 15 Lite is here packed with some of the most advanced and efficient software components and the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment, which provides a user-friendly experience and promises extend the lifespan of your PC for years to come. Highlights of the Zorin OS 15 Lite release include a refreshed and refined look and feel of the desktop with a new, minimal, simple, and more welcoming theme with beautiful animations, six color variants, and Light and Dark modes. The new desktop theme also adapts throughout the day by automatically switching between Light and Dark modes during sunrise and sunset. Zorin OS 15 Lite also comes with built-in Snap, Flatpak, and Flathub support to make it easier to install your favorite apps, a new Notifications Indicator that features a “Do not disturb” options to silence notifications when you’re busy, the Linux 5.0 kernel series, and numerous under-the-hood improvements and latest software and security updates from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/zorin-os-15-lite-released-as-a-windows-7-replacement-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-lts-528245.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht