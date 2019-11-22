System76 Will Build Its Own Linux Laptops From January 2020

Speaking to Forbes in an interview, System76’s CEO Carl Richell says that the company wants to follow-up its popular Thelio desktop with in-house built Linux laptops. System76 offers an extensive line of laptops but the machines are designed by other manufacturers like Clevo and Sager. The company only offers its Pop!_OS in these laptops. Mr. Richell says he’s confident that the experience his company has gained from designing custom-built Thelio desktop will be highly useful. According to Richell, System76’s first priority is deciding the aesthetic aspect of its new Linux laptops. The next step would involve fixing the supply chain management and contacting various display and component makers. As per Mr. Richell, System76 will foray into the new market with laptops having Ultrabook’s form factor similar to its current offerings Darter and Galago. Next, it would decide whether to go with high-end gaming and workstation notebooks with dedicated graphics. The entire procedure of designing and building Linux laptops from scratch is a time-taking process and we’re expecting the company to start shipping before 2021.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/system76-build-own-linux-laptops-january-2020/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht