IPFire 2.23 Core Update 138 is now available for download with improved Quality of Service (QoS), which allows the firewall to pass even more traffic on smaller systems, as well as reduce packet latency on faster machines, thus creating a faster and more responsive network. To take full advantage of the improved and faster QoS, the IPFire project recommends you reboot your systems after installing the new update. Under the hood, IPFire 2.23 Core Update 137 ships with a newer kernel, namely Linux 4.14.150, which is hardened, fully patched and optimized to deliver more throughput for IP connections, as well as to reduce latency to a minimum for your network to be fast and responsive as possible. This new kernel also fixes a nasty bug that caused the system to drop DNS packets if the Suricata IDS (Intrusion Detection System) was enabled.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ipfire-open-source-linux-firewall-gets-improved-and-faster-qos-latest-updates-528202.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht