World’s Top 500 Supercomputers Run On Linux

Top500 has released its 54th edition of the list comprising of the top 500 supercomputers in the world, and all the supercomputers in the list have one thing in common – Linux.

The average speed of the supercomputers featured in the list is now 1.65 exaflops, and the entry-level supercomputer now performs at 1.14 petaflops as compared to 1.02 petaflops when the list was released back in June 2019. Apart from the fact that all the 500 supercomputers appearing in this list run on Linux, the list also shows that China has emerged as a dominating country developing supercomputers. As many as 227 supercomputers out of 500 are China-developed. There are only 118 US-based supercomputers on the list. However, the supercomputers developed by the US are larger and faster. If we consider the average performance of the supercomputers in the list, the US stands at 37.8%, and China trails it with a 31.9% share.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/worlds-top-500-supercomputers-run-on-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht