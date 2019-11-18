Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 “Buster” ISO images are now available to download (see download links below) for all supported architectures, including 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (amd64), ARM64 (AArch64), Armel, ARMhf, MIPS, MIPSel (MIPS Little Endian), MIPS64el (MIPS 64-bit Little Endian), PPC64el (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), and s390x (IBM System z). Live images are available as well with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, MATE, and Cinnamon desktop environments, but only for 32-bit (i386) and 64-bit (amd64) systems. As usual, a multi-arch image supporting both amd64 (64-bit) and i386 (32-bit) architectures are available as well, along with netboot images.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/debian-gnu-linux-10-2-buster-live-installable-isos-now-available-to-download-528178.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht