Sparky Linux Releases Special Editions About a week ago, Sparky 2019.11 Po Tolo released an updated edition of Debian Testing’s rolling-release version of the distribution. Now the team announces three more images dedicated to games, multimedia and data recovery.

Common to all is the base with kernel 5.2.17, with more kernels to be found in the reusable unstable repository from Sparky. For Sparky 2019.11 this is 5.3.8 and 5.4-rc5, for the three variants 5.3.10 and 5.4-rc7. The installer is based on the Calamares framework in version 3.2.16 and has KPMCore 4 as its foundation. As a desktop in the standard edition comes Xfce 4.14 used, an image with LXQt is available as an alternative. In addition, the two images MinimumGUI and MinimalCLI are offered.

The three special editions now added are GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue. GameOver appeals to gamers and includes a large number of pre-installed games, useful tools and scripts. The multimedia edition is aimed at creative users and offers a variety of tools for creating and editing graphics, audio, video and HTML pages.

