Canonical Donates More Ubuntu Phones to UBports and You Can Get One Right Now

Canonical Donates More Ubuntu Phones to UBports and You Can Get One...

Once again, Canonical decided to donate even more Ubuntu Touch devices to UBports, but this time there’s even better news for those interested in contributing to the development of Ubuntu Touch, the mobile OS created by Canonical for Ubuntu Phones, which is now entirely maintained by the UBports Foundation. This time, UBports decided to donate the Ubuntu Touch devices, which consists of two dozen BQ Aquaris E4 phones, two BQ Aquaris M10 tablets, one Meizu MX4 phone, and several other we can’t identify, to any developer interested in joining the Ubuntu Phone movement and contribute to the development of Ubuntu Touch.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-donates-more-ubuntu-phones-to-ubports-for-ubuntu-touch-development-528158.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht