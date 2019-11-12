The removal of an older Python implementation from an entire operating system and its software repositories is a major deal for any OS vendor as it raises many severity issues due to the fact that numerous packages have not been ported to a newer branch, in this case, we’re talking about the removal of Python 2 and its replacements with Python 3. For Debian and Ubuntu, whose communities work closely together since the latter is based on the former, the transition from Python 2 to Python 3 started a few years ago, but now it’s time for their next major release to ship without any Python 2 packages, though this appears to be a major deal even for some of the biggest GNU/Linux distributions in the world. The Ubuntu and Debian developers have recently published more information for package maintainers to provide them with guidance in an attempt to accelerate the removal of Python 2 from the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” releases.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-20-04-lts-and-debian-gnu-linux-11-bullseye-progress-on-python-2-removal-528138.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht