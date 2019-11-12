Microsoft Confirms Linux Will Get Microsoft Defender ATP Antivirus In 2020

Microsoft is working to bring its popular Microsoft Defender ATP antivirus to the Linux operating system. At its Ignite Conference, the Windows-maker company will give a live demo on how Linux security specialists can use the company’s homemade antivirus for protection against potential threats. Now, it makes sense why in March this year, Microsoft announced the change in the brand name of the antivirus. Previously known as Windows Defender, Microsoft renamed it to Microsoft Defender. The company also offered the software for enterprise Mac computers for protection against malware via the Microsoft Defender console. Speaking to ZDNet, Microsoft M365 Security’s corporate vice president said that Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux will be available for the general public in 2020. In addition to Defender ATP, Microsoft will also bring Application Guard — a security feature to open a webpage in an isolated virtual machine to Office 365 documents.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-to-get-microsoft-defender-atp-antivirus-2020/

