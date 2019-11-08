Linux users keeping tabs on the smartphone market may have long been wishing for an honest to goodness non-Android Linux phone. That almost came to be with Ubuntu Touch but Canonical sadly saw no profit to be made there. That mission has then been left to smaller companies that prize principles over profits, manufacturing and selling computing devices that value security and privacy more than anything else. One of those is PINE64 whose PinePhone is just a month away from becoming reality. Pre-orders for the PinePhone Brave Heart Edition will start on November 15 at 8:00 AM GMT, around 3 AM ET. The phones are expected to start shipping in December through January 2020, that is if no delays happen.

Source: https://www.slashgear.com/pinephone-linux-smartphone-pre-orders-start-next-week-06598834/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht