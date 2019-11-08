Blackhat makers expect more hardware attacks in 2020

The Blackhat Conference Review Board reviews a mass of potential Talks. Attacks on IoT hardware seem to be emerging as a trend for 2020. For some time, security researchers have been claiming that the growth of the IoT sector is likely to be a lot of work for them. Indicators include security holes in sloppily programmed router and camera hardware. In the Linux area, security expert Matthew Garrett regularly interfaces with IoT devices in his blog to test their security. These include intelligent light bulbs, routers but also the scooters from Lime and Bird.

Source: https://www.linux-magazin.de/news/blackhat-macher-erwarten-2020-mehr-hardware-angriffe/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht