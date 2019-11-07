A compression library included by default in Debian, Ubuntu, Gentoo, Arch Linux, FreeBSD, and NetBSD distros, contains a vulnerability that can allow hackers to execute code on user machines. The macOS and Windows operating systems, where this library is also included and used as a default decompression utility, are not affected. The vulnerability impacts Libarchive, a library for reading and creating compressed files. It is a powerful all-in-one toolkit for working with archive files that also bundle other Linux/BSD utilities like tar, cpio, and cat, making it ideal for a wide variety of operations, and the reason it’s so widely adopted across operating systems. The bug, tracked under the CVE-2019-18408 identifier, allows an attacker to execute code on a user’s system via a malformed archive file. Exploitation scenarios include users who receive malicious files from attackers or local apps that use Libarchive’s various components for file decompression.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/libarchive-vulnerability-can-lead-to-code-execution-on-linux-freebsd-netbsd/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht