Canonical’s Kernel Livepatch Ubuntu Advantage Client Is Out for Ubuntu 14.04 ESM

Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage client is a command-line client pre-installed on all Ubuntu Linux releases that works via single-token access to allow users to access Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure services, such as Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) and Kernel Livepatch, which include patches for high and critical security vulnerabilities. The new updated Ubuntu Advantage is currently available only for Ubuntu 14.04 ESM users, who can use it by simply running the “ua” command (without quotes) in the Terminal app to quickly get started with key security and compliance services, as well as all related tools. Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage services are available for free for up to three machines.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-s-kernel-livepatch-ubuntu-advantage-client-is-out-for-ubuntu-14-04-lts-528118.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht