Microsoft Office merges into one app on iOS and Android

Want to put Microsoft Office’s popular apps on an iOS or Android device? Soon you won’t have to download individual versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to use them. Microsoft on Monday revealed that it’s beginning to publicly test a new version of the Office app that combines the three apps into one. The tech giant made the announcement at its Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida. In the new app — available now as a public preview on Android and as a beta through Apple’s iOS Test Flight program — you’ll be able to create new documents, presentations and spreadsheets as well as edit and view existing documents. You’ll also be able to “snap a picture of a document” and make it into an editable Word file, create and sign PDFs, or “transform tables from a printed page into an Excel spreadsheet.” The Office app combination for iOS and Android follows Microsoft’s release of the new Office app for Windows 10 in February, which offers access to all the Office productivity apps in one window.

Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/microsoft-office-is-merging-word-excel-and-powerpoint-together-on-ios-android/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht