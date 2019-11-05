This Ubuntu Bug Reveals Your Media Files To Others Without Warning

If you have recently updated Ubuntu, chances are a new bug might be sharing your media files with users on the same network. Reportedly, the problem is the part of Ubuntu’s easy media sharing feature in the latest version of Ubuntu 19.10. However, users running Ubuntu 19.10 in a non-GNOME Shell/Ubuntu session report that the media sharing feature autostarts at login, without warning users that it is being run in the background. This enables other users on the same local area network to access media files and folders without the owner knowing. Some Ubuntu users claim the culprit is an upstream configuration that asks systemd to toggle media sharing. While there is no permanent fix for the bug, however, developers are working towards it and a fix would roll out in no time.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-bug-media-files-no-warning/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht