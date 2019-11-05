Canonical Pledges to Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards

When they released the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system series last month, Canonical said that Raspberry Pi’s Foundation’s latest Raspberry Pi 4 boards will be official supported. However, Ubuntu 19.10 ships with a Linux kernel bug that blocks the use of USB ports out of the box in the official arm64 image on the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC with 4GB RAM. Canonical is currently working hard to test kernel patches for this bug, which should soon be released for everyone. Meanwhile, Canonical pledges to offer full, out-of-the-box official support for its Ubuntu Linux operating system on all Raspberry Pi single-board computers, including the original Raspberry Pi board, as well as all Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, and Raspberry Pi 4 models. Both Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu Core will be officially supported on the Raspberry Pi boards.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-promises-full-official-ubuntu-support-for-all-raspberry-pi-boards-528101.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht