As many of you may already be aware, the UBports project continues to develop Canonical’s deprecated Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phones, which gets regular OTA (Over-the-Air) updates that bring new features and improvements, and there’s also an official Ubuntu Touch installer. The Ubuntu Touch installer now supports all the officially supported Ubuntu Phone devices, including the BQ Aquaris E4.5, BQ Aquaris E5 HD, BQ Aquaris M10 HD, BQ Aquaris M10 FHD, Fairphone 2, Meizu MX4, Meizu PRO 5, Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 7 2013 LTE, Nexus 7 2013 Wi-Fi, OnePlus One, OnePlus 3/3T, and Sony Xperia X.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-installer-now-supports-oneplus-3-and-sony-xperia-x-ubuntu-phones-528097.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht