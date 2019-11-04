The SparkyLinux 2019 “Po Tolo” operating system series is a rolling release version of SparkyLinux, based on the Debian Testing software repositories, where the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system is currently being developed. SparkyLinux 2019.11 is now the most up-to-date snapshot, adding all the latest software updates and security patches from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” repositories as of November 2nd, 2019. Additionally, it upgrades the Linux kernel to version 5.2.17 and the Calamares installer to version 3.2.16. With this release, the SparkyLinux developers have also added the Debian Sid (unstable) software repositories, which isn’t active but can be enabled by those who know what they’re doing. Also, the SparkyLinux unstable repositories now contain the latest Linux 5.3.8 and Linux 5.4 RC5 kernels.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/sparkylinux-s-november-iso-brings-latest-debian-gnu-linux-11-bullseye-updates-528100.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht